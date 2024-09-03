Three Nigerian siblings based in Canada, Amah, Buchi, and Chibuzor Igwilo, popularly known as ‘Igwilo Siblings’, have continued to receive international recognition as a collection of their artworks were recently showcased.

The Igwilos, applauded by art enthusiasts for using their drawings and works to inspire budding creative talents, recently held an exhibition and workshop, aimed at empowering young people to pursue the arts as a viable career path.

The siblings were celebrated both in the diaspora and home for using their diverse talents and experiences to inspire creative exploration and provide a platform for self-expression.

According to them, following their successful Canada showcase, they were hopeful to bring the initiative to Nigeria in December to inspire creativity among young people.

Amah Igwilo, also known as ‘Amah the African Giant’, is an artist and Health Sciences student at the University of Western Ontario. In spite of his academic pursuit, Amah is deeply passionate about art, creating works influenced by animation and graffiti.

According to him, he draws inspiration from urban environments and often incorporates recycled materials to transform ordinary objects into extraordinary artworks.

His pieces are a unique blend of his heritage and personal experiences, capturing a distinct narrative that resonates with his audience.

Buchi Igwilo is a visionary young female artist dedicated to uplifting black femmes and challenging stereotypes about the limitations placed on Black women.

Her works, notably showcased in the 2021 exhibition “Phenomenal WO-man” at the James Black Gallery in Vancouver, explores themes of sisterhood, community, and resilience.

Through her inspiring art, Buchi conveys the full spectrum of Black women’s experiences—joy, pain, and strength, thereby establishing herself as a significant voice in contemporary art.

Also, Chibuzor Victor Igwilo is a multidisciplinary artist with a Bachelor’s Degree in Digital Media. His creativity, evident from a young age, now flourishes through painting, singing, music production, and acting.

According to him, he is passionate at using art to address various themes such as emotional growth, socio-economic challenges, mental health, and cultural identity.

His dedication to authenticity and quality is apparent in his diverse artistic expressions, which reflect his wide range of skills and beliefs.

Together, the Igwilo siblings are committed to showcasing their talents and encouraging others to see art as a meaningful and sustainable career path.

Through their lined up exhibitions and workshops, the Igwilo Siblings said they aimed to inspire young people to harness creativity as a tool for empowerment, self-expression, and economic opportunity, both in Canada and in Nigeria.