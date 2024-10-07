After close to seven decades of Nigeria’s independence, the Nigerian community in Manitoba, a province in Canada, celebrated as the Nigerian green-white-green flag was raised at the Manitoba Legislature on October 1, 2024, in commemoration of the 64th anniversary of the country’s independence from colonial rule.

This significant event came on the heels of the Manitoba Legislature’s official recognition of October 1 as Nigerian Independence Day earlier this year, following a Bill sponsored by Deputy Premier Uzoma Asagwara.

This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Association of Manitoba Inc. (NAMI), Rita Eghujovbo, in a press release.

Asagwara, whose parents are of Nigerian descent, stood alongside elders from the Nigerian community to commemorate the milestone.

Speaking at the ceremony, Asagwara emphasised the importance of unity and the collective progress of all Manitobans.

“My hope is that by us being here today and reaffirming and celebrating Independence Day, that we work together as all Manitobans from all communities to make a good path for generations to come,” he stated.

Following the flag-raising, a reception hosted by the Deputy Premier was held at the Manitoba Legislative Building, attracting dignitaries and community leaders.

Among the attendees was Mr. Tandu Ahmed, Head of Chancery at the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, who praised the event as a symbol of the strength and resilience of Nigerians, both in Nigeria and abroad.

Vera Keyede, President of the Nigerian Association of Manitoba Inc. (NAMI) also addressed the significance of the day.

“We are free people, and we are not forgetting our history, the bravery, the resilience, and the unwavering dedication that brought us this far,” she remarked.

Keyede emphasised the importance of passing the history on to future generations, reminding the community of the Nigerian spirit with the popular phrase, “Najia No dey carry last!”

The celebrations continued on Saturday with a grand event at Alloway Hall in the Manitoba Museum, showcasing Nigerian culture, history, and achievements.

The recognition not only honours Nigeria’s journey to independence but also highlights the contributions of the Nigerian community to the vibrant and diverse fabric of Manitoba.

The historic day serves as a proud moment for Nigerians in Manitoba and reflects the inclusive spirit of the Canadian Province.

See More Photos Below: