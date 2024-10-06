Rangers International Football Club of Enugu have garnered the maximum three points on Sunday after beating visiting Abia Warriors of Umuahia by one goal to nothing.

The victory over Warriors has placed Rangers in the 4th position in the NPFL league with 10 points from five matches.

Rangers score came in the second half of the game through Kazeem Adeniyi who converted a free-kick into a goal.

Efforts by Rangers to score more goals proved abortive as they missed a lot of scoring chances.

Commenting on their match, Coach Fidelis Ikechukwu noted his team has improved, adding that six points from two games was an advantage for the team.

Ilechukwu however said that although his team beat Abia Warriors, he described the visiting team as not pushovers.

“Abia Warriors is a good team with a goal coach, Emma Emakabo, that knows Rangers pattern of play, having coached Rangers in the past.

“Our team has started coming. All we need to do is make use of one goal in the game, and we are where we should be,” he said.