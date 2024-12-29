The beauty of African culture was on full display in Houston, Texas at the weekend when three Yoruba monarchs joined members of the Kegites Club in the United States to celebrate the maiden Winter Gyration of the Americana Archaivar Plus Convergence.

At the three-day jamboree were the Gegun of Aiyetoro Oke, Oba Nojimu Adelaja Afolabi; the Oranfe of Ife, Oba Abiodun Mulato, and the Sooko Adimula Obalufon, Ile-Ife, Oba Oladele Olasoji. All the three monarchs expressed profound love for the club and urged its members to continually showcase the beauty of Africa to the world.

The Oranfe of Ife expressed desire to join the club, a wish granted on the last day of the fiesta. Both Oba Afolabi and Oba Olasoji had previously been members of the club. All three were conferred with the title of Grand Patron of the Convergence in particular and the club in general.

On Thursday, December 19, there were 41 attendees to the early bird event that took place at a lounge in the sprawling city.

The following day, Oba Afolabi conferred various chieftaincy titles on four members of the club, after which the evening was lit with sizzling performances by a prominent Fuji musician, Alhaji Akeem Alamu (Funman President, US).

Saturday morning had all members at the Oyela Owuro, a prayer session that included the Christian, Islamic, and Traditional prayers, respectively. Grand Matron (Dr) Magaret Balogun from New Jersey, led the Christian songs of praise with spiritual visitation prayers while the Board of Trustees chairman of the club’s National Headquarters, the University of Ibadan, Chief Taofeek Rahman, in conjunction with the Gegun of Ayetoro-oke, led the house in Salat – the Islamic prayers and devotion. Asiwaju Awo Agbaye, Chief (Dr) Ifagbenusola Atanda, prayed for the group in the culture and tradition of the Yoruba.

In the spirit of the season, sharing love and exchange of gifts, the Americana Achaivah plus initiated a Community Responsible Service by visiting an Old People’s Home in the city with presentations of gifts to the residents. There was a brief singing and dancing, otherwise called gyration, to help lift the spirit of the residents, a way of spreading the kegites divine gospel of unity in diversity.

During the three-day jamboree, the three monarchs joined members of the club in social networking and showcasing the African culture.

The hall was lit with the Kegites spirit –all in a massive and soaring space, its exposed beams and brick walls, evoked familiar aesthetics while containing boundless possibilities, where all members celebrated without let or hindrance. In attendance were members of the club from Chicago, New Jersey, New York, California, Minnesota, Indianapolis, Boston Massachusetts, Baltimore Maryland, and South Carolina.

In the words of a traditional chief, Basorun Fayth Deleola Daramola, “we couldn’t have had it better because the whole arrangements took only three months!” “Our event was a true meaning of “success” he added”.

More Photos Below: