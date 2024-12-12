National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, on Wednesday led a delegation of the union on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alh. Adegboyega Oyetola, at his office in Abuja.

MC Oluomo was accompanied on the visit by senior officials of the union, including the National Secretary, Kayode Agbeyangi, and the Lagos State Council Treasurer of the union, Sulaimon Ojora (Kudeleti), who also doubles as the Chief of Staff to the National President.

MC Oluomo said the “high-profile meeting underscores the NURTW’s commitment to fostering collaborative relationships with key stakeholders in the government, as they work together to advance the interests of road transport workers and promote the growth of the transportation sector in Nigeria.”

