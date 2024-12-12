The President and Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Prof. Tayo Ademola, has rejected claims made by the President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, that private universities in Nigeria use first-class degrees as a marketing tool to attract students.

Speaking during a media briefing with education writers over the weekend, Ademola said the recent stellar performances of Babcock students in both local and international examinations, including Ivy League institutions, have proven that the university’s first-class degrees are well-earned, not given away.

He referred to the 2023 Law School results, where 21 of Babcock’s 100 students achieved first-class degrees, outpacing other universities in the country.

Additionally, some second-upper graduates from Babcock also earned first-class marks at the Law School, further validating the quality of the university’s degrees.

He further emphasised that Babcock University has maintained high academic standards and is committed to world-class education.

“Our institution has made remarkable progress in both infrastructure and academic learning. This success is by the grace of God. The performance of our graduates worldwide is proof that Babcock’s degrees are comparable to any top institution,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor also noted that Babcock’s foundation of excellence has made its programs internationally competitive, refuting ASUU’s claims that private universities “give away” first-class degrees. “We have strived for academic excellence since our inception,” he added.

Ademola, who is in the final year of his two-term tenure, also raised concerns about the high cost of electricity for educational institutions. He revealed that despite significant investments in alternative energy like solar power, Babcock University still spends over N230 million monthly on electricity, calling on the government to include private universities in the national electricity supply framework.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his satisfaction with his tenure, stating that he has always lived within his means. “I have never misused the resources entrusted to me. My prayer is that I may leave this position before I am ever tempted to do otherwise,” he added.