Tragedy struck in the early hours of Sunday as three persons were confirmed dead with others sustaining injuries when an oil tanker rammed into 10 vehicles in Maryland axis of Lagos.

Confirming the tragic incident, the Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He noted that the first accident occurred when a diesel-laden tanker experienced a brake failure and rammed into several vehicles, resulting in the death of three persons and injuring an unspecified number of others.

Okunbor narrated that upon the LASEMA team’s arrival at the scene around 1am, they discovered another crash involving a containerised truck that had collided with a MACK truck, leaving the container truck driver with a leg injury.

“Upon the arrival of the LASEMA Response Teams at the scene of the incident at 0113hrs, the LRT encountered a multiple-vehicle accident involving an oil tanker, registration number unknown, fully laden with diesel.

“The tanker reportedly suffered a mechanical failure (brake failure) while in motion, lost control, and crashed into several cars, resulting in numerous casualties.

“The second accident involved an articulated truck, registration number unknown, carrying a fully loaded 40-foot container, which reportedly collided with a MACK truck, also unregistered, loaded with refill industrial bottles. The crash was attributed to reckless driving and speeding.

“Sadly, three fatalities were reported in the multiple accidents, with the bodies removed before the LRTs arrived. An unspecified number of people were critically injured and had already been taken to various hospitals by the time the LRTs reached the scene,” the LASEMA spokesman stated.

He, however, listed the vehicles involved in the accidents as two Volkswagen Vanagon commercial buses, one Mitsubishi Space Bus, two mini-buses (popularly known as Korope), and one Honda car.

Similarly, he added that emergency responders were able to secure the area and implement critical safety and traffic control measures, which led to the temporary closure of the road and bridge.

“Recovery efforts for the accident trucks and other vehicles began immediately upon the arrival of equipment at the scene.

“The two LASEMA Response Teams, along with other responders, worked tirelessly to recover all vehicles involved in the road accident and to alleviate the traffic gridlock caused by the incident,” he added.

