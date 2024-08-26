Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday joined the Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, and other dignitaries, associates, and family members for the funeral of the state’s late Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Alhaji Ahmed Ali Ahmed, in Maiduguri on Monday.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim.

Ahmed died in his sleep on Monday at his residence in Maiduguri at the age of 42, leaving behind two children, a wife, an aged mother as well as brothers and sisters.

Until his death, Ahmed was Borno State’s Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development.

The deceased served with Zenith Bank plc for over 17 years, rising to the position of Deputy Manager before joining politics.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral include the Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ali Bukar Dalori; Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan; members of the House of Representatives; Borno APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba and members of the state’s House of Assembly.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai Elkanemi led other members of the Borno Emirate Council comprising the Waziri of Borno, Mutawali Shettima to the funeral.

The funeral prayer was also attended by members of the Borno State Executive Council, led by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani, members of the political class, and senior officials of the state government.

More Photos Below: