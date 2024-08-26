The Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Foundation has extended support to persons with disabilities (PWDs) and albinism in Kaduna State.

The gesture was in response to the ongoing economic crisis and widespread hunger in the country as the Foundation provided essential food items and other much-needed relief materials.

In a video shared on social media, the church stated that the initiative, led by Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, was part of the Foundation’s ongoing efforts to assist those in need across Nigeria, especially during these challenging times.

Members of the community expressed profound gratitude for the support, noting that the aid would significantly alleviate their daily struggles. For many, the donation represented more than just physical items—it conveyed a sense of care and inclusion provided by the Foundation.

Prophet Fufeyin, known for his philanthropic gesture, has consistently advocated for the welfare of the less-privileged. He called on well-meaning Nigerians to support those in need amid high inflation and skyrocketing food prices.

The church affirmed that as the country continues to face various socio-economic challenges, the Foundation will continue its efforts to assist vulnerable Nigerians. The Foundation’s work in Kaduna State was a testament to the enduring value of giving and the profound impact targeted support can have on the lives of those often overlooked.

“Actions like these inspire hope and demonstrate the true essence of humanitarianism,” the church stated.