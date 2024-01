President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the State House.

Blinken, on a tour of the West African sub-region, had earlier visited Cape Verde and Ivory Coast before arriving in Nigeria.

His next destination is Angola.

Welcoming Blinken alongside President Tinubu are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Yusuf, and other top government officials.