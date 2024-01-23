Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of six applicants with fake documents during the ongoing police recruitment exercise.

The spokesman of the command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, made the disclosure to newsmen in Yola, the state capital on Tuesday, saying that the applicants were arrested during screening exercise.

He said the applicants were discovered to have forged their certificates in order to gain employment, adding that the accused are being investigated.

So far a total number of 16,736, applicants have been screened successfully, and that the exercise will continue till January 29, 2024, to cover all the 29,848 applicants in the state.