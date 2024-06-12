Ad

In a strategic move to combat the menace of kidnapping and criminal activities in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) executed a decisive clearance operation on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

The operation resulted in the successful destruction of multiple kidnappers’ camps and recovery of valuable items in Chinkai Forest of Wukari local government area of the State.

Acting on actionable intelligence reports detailing the continuous criminal activities by terrorist groups sheltering in the Chinkai Forest, troops of 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS launched the clearance operation. The troops meticulously combed through the dense forest areas notorious for harbouring kidnappers’ camps, prompting the terrorists to flee upon sighting the advancing troops. The operation led to the destruction of several makeshift structures linked to wanted kidnapping kingpins such as Isah, Shagari, Dogo, and Teller.

During the operation, the troops recovered valuable items from the dismantled camps, including 12 mobile phones, three international passports, and various mystical charms used by the criminals.

The successful clearance operation demonstrated the unwavering commitment of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS to confront insecurity headlong in Taraba State.

According to a statement posted on the verified X handle of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, the public was, therefore, urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by promptly reporting any suspicious activities within their communities.

“The Nigerian Army continues to prioritise the safety and security of all citizens, and operations such as this to reaffirm our dedication towards eradicating criminal elements that threaten the peace and stability of Taraba State and environs,” the statement added.

