Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled no fewer than 20 illegal refining sites across the Niger Delta region in its sustained fight against oil thieves and economic saboteurs in the region.

The troops, drawn from 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, also arrested eight suspected oil thieves and recovered about 90,000 stolen products.

Spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Lt. Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, in a statement in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said troops deactivated 21 boats used for the criminality during the anti-bunkering operations between December 23 and 29, 2024.

“Additionally, over 90,000 litres of stolen products were recovered in the ongoing anti-bunkering operations into the region. These achievements were recorded from 23 – 29 December 2024,” the statement read.

Lt. Colonel Danjuma added that, “Following tip-off on illegal activities around Buguma general area in Asari-Toru LGA, troops responded effectively. This led to the discovery of a massive tarpaulin storage reservoir and a wooden boat with over 37,000 litres of stolen condensates.

“At Ogajiama axis of Buguma/Bakana general area, also in Asari-Toru LGA, troops had gun duel with the criminal elements, who fled due to superior firepower.

“Also, an illegal refining site, one big pot and a receiver containing 9,000 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) were handled appropriately.”

He said this was in addition to three locally made boats intercepted in the area in the process of loading crude from an abandoned wellhead.

“Three suspected oil thieves were arrested during the operations,” Danjuma said.

Relatedly, around Krakrama Community in Degema LGA, two illegal refining sites, four fibre and three wooden boats were intercepted respectively as well as about 2,000 litres of stolen crude handled.

At Gbede in Omoku, one illegal refining site, 27 locally made ovens, 31 sacks loaded with over 2,000 litres of stolen products were confiscated.

He added that, “while at Odagwa – Imo Riverside in Etche LGA, one illegal refining site, two drum pots, a wooden boat and over 3,500 litres of stolen products were recovered.

Similarly, at the fringes of Imo River, seven illegal refining sites, six boats, 122 drum pots, 49 drum receivers and over 10,000 litres of stolen products were recovered.

In Bayelsa State, troops confiscated about 8,000 litres of stolen at Biseni Forest in Yenagoa LGA and dismantled one illegal refining site.

Troops also uncovered an attempt at vandalising one of the inactive Shell Petroleum Development Company’s flowlines at Well 20 by unknown persons at Opukushi general area in Ekeremor LGA.

“While in Akwa Ibom State, troops intercepted eleven 280 litre drums loaded with about 3,080 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Enwang II in Mbo LGA.

“In a follow up operations conducted, troops discovered the source of the product, which was traced to a loading point at Dazele Filling Station, Ibaka.

“Additional 31 drums of PMS estimated at 8,680 litres were intercepted. Preliminary investigation revealed that the products were primed for smuggling to a neighbouring country,” the statement said.

Also in Delta State, various kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations were conducted, effectively denying criminal elements freedom of action in the area.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has charged troops to continue to maintain vigilance in the joint operations area, in order to create an enabling environment for exploration activities to thrive in the region.

Abdussalam called on the good people of the region to continue providing actionable Intelligence to troops on the criminal activities of economic saboteurs in the region.

More Photos Below: