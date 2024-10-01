Troops of the Nigerian Army have apprehended four high profile terrorists and recovered weapons in Borno State.

Nigerian Army in a statement on its official X handle, said troops on 29 September 2024, raided Boko Haram/ISWAP strongholds in Ajiri and Mastari villages of Bama local government area of the state.

According to the statement, four notorious fighters were killed as troops uncovered two Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bombs, two AK-47 magazines, 28 rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62x54mm Light Machine Gun ammunition and a Light Machine Gun barrel.

In another encounter, troops at Banki Junction in Bama local government neutralised another terrorist.

Relatedly, acting on credible intelligence, troops in Plateau State, carried out a raid operation where they captured two notorious kidnappers, Isah Abdullahi (24) and Mujahid Musa (23), in the forested mountains of Panyam.

The statement said initial investigations revealed the criminals’ involvement in series of violent attacks on villages within Mangu local government area.

Items recovered during the operation include two motorcycles, three mobile phones, and various paraphernalia.

In a similar operation, troops arrested a notorious arms dealer, identified as Kabiru Zaki, in Bukuru town of Jos South local government area, alongside another suspect, linked to a recent murder in Brazongo village, Bassa local government area.

Meanwhile, troops in the Southeastern engaged IPOB/ESN terrorists in a firefight at Lilu, in Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, after the terrorists attempted to ambush the troops with Improvised Explosive Devices.

The statement said the militants retreated into the surrounding forests, leaving behind a Closed-Circuit Camera and components of Improvised Explosive Devices.

In another development, troops responded to a distress call about the abduction of civilians along the Gurbi-Jibia Road in Jibia local government area of Katsina State.

The terrorists upon sighting the advancing troops, fled, abandoning four injured victims who were immediately rescued by the troops and evacuated for medical attention.

More Photos Below: