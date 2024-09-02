Nigerian Army troops in collaboration with other security agencies have arrested 15 arms and logistics suppliers to terrorists.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on its official X handle on Monday said the arrests followed acting on credible intelligence by the soldiers.

It further disclosed that one other suspected terrorist was neutralised in an encounter across various locations in the country.

According to the statement, troops also recovered arms, ammunition, and substantial logistics after the operations.

It stated that on 30 August, 2024, troops conducted a raid on terrorist gunrunners and logistic suppliers at Mararaba Donga and Manya village in Donga and Takum local government areas of Taraba State.

During the raid, the troops arrested five suspects and recovered three AK-47 rifles, two fabricated rifles, two single-barrel guns, two dane guns, one rifle butt, 61 rounds of 7.62 mm (special) ammunition and eight live cartridges.

Other items recovered include two extra AK-47 rifle magazines, one pistol holster, one magazine holster, one pair of handcuffs, three daggers, one police helmet, one axe, one point of sale (POS) machine and 10 mobile phones.

Troops also arrested three Boko Haram logistic suppliers at Jimbal Village of Tarmuwa local government area of Yobe State.

The suspects had during preliminary investigation, revealed that they had been in the business for more than two years and evading security checks by collaborating with some local vigilantes in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects include three vehicles, five motorcycles, a large quantity of motorcycle tyres, numerous spare parts, and a significant quantity of drugs.

Troops also seized rolls of fabrics used by terrorists to sew uniforms and the sum of N48,000.00 naira.

In another operation in Kaduna State, troops arrested four terrorist gunrunners and logistic suppliers at Rijana village in Chikun local government area.

Thirty (30) rounds of 7.62mm (special) ammunition, three mobile phones, N100,000 worth of recharge cards and the sum of N1,532,900.00 were recovered from the suspects.

In another operation, troops killed a notorious kidnapper in Esan South East local government area of Edo State.

The statement added that the kidnapper belonged to a syndicate terrorising commuters around Ubia community in the state.

One AK-47 rifle, one semi-automatic pump-action gun, and 18 live cartridges were recovered by the troops during the encounter.

Furthermore, in a separate operation, troops apprehended three wanted kidnap suspects at Kabong community in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The troops also recovered one fabricated pistol and live a cartridge from the suspects.

More Photos Below: