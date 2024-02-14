The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States has released images of the site where the helicopter carrying Access Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe and five others, crashed last Friday.

The Airbus EC130 helicopter crashed close to the California-Nevada border near Halloran Springs, killing Wigwe, his wife Doreen, their son Chizi Wigwe and former chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), Abimbola Ogunbanjo.

The images by NTSB showed investigators combing through wreckage at the site.

Recall that Michael Graham, a member of NTSB, provided an update on Sunday when he said they had visited the site and outlined the activities conducted on the first full day of investigation at the accident site.

These included aerial drone mapping, site documentation, and a detailed examination of the debris field by the airworthiness group.

The debris field, approximately 100 yards in length, contained all major components of the helicopter, including rotor blades, transmission, engine, tail rotor, landing gear skids, and various avionics components.

See photos below: