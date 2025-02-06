Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has led a high-profile Nigerian delegation to Baga Sola in Chad, to initiate the repatriation of Nigerian refugees who fled the Boko Haram insurgency nearly a decade ago.

The displaced persons, mostly Borno State indigenes, had been living in Chad after being forced to leave their homes due to the insurgency that ravaged communities around the Lake Chad Basin.

According to a statement made available on Thursday, the delegation included the Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Yusuf Sununu, and the Federal Commissioner/CEO of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons. They were received in Chad on Wednesday by the Governor of Lac Province, Saleh Tidjani.

As part of the first phase of the repatriation exercise, 1,768 families—comprising 7,790 individuals—will return to Nigeria.

Before the first batch of repatriation commenced, Zulum attended the signing of a tripartite agreement in Baga Sola between the governments of Nigeria, Chad, and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR).

“The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu, signed on behalf of Nigeria, the Governor of Lac Province for the Republic of Chad, and Jerome Merlin, Second Rep UNHCR in Baga Sola, signed for the UN refugee agency,” the statement added.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Zulum emphasised that only those who have voluntarily indicated interest in returning will be repatriated. He also expressed gratitude to the Chadian government for providing refuge to thousands of Nigerians displaced by the crisis in Borno.

The Nigerian delegation also included the Head of Chancery at the Nigerian Embassy in N’Djamena, Abdulkadir Ibrahim Ghani; Member of the Borno State House of Assembly representing Kukawa, Hon. Karta Maina Ma’aji; Commissioners Prof. Usman Tar (Information) and Sugun Mai Mele (Local Government Affairs); and Mustapha Ali Busuguma, Permanent Secretary, Government House.

For his part, the Minister of State, Dr. Sununu, commended Governor Zulum for his leadership and for working closely with the federal government.

“I want to thank the Executive Governor of Borno State for showing leadership during crises and serving as a role model in terms of complete collaboration with the federal government and for providing all the necessary support,” Sununu stated.

