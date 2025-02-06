Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pator Umo Eno has joined other sympathisers in commiserating with his deputy, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi over the recent loss of her daughter, Mrs. Blessing Adewumi through childbirth complications.

It was a night of grief for family members, friends, colleagues and in-laws of the Eyakenyis, as they converged on Insight Bible Church in Uyo, the state capital for a night of tributes and celebration of the life and times of their departed daughter.

Governor Eno who led the state delegation to the event, commiserated with his deputy and her spouse, Elder Etim Eyakenyi, the husband of the deceased, and both families on the demise of Blessing, describing her death as “a great loss to the husband and her family.”

He noted that though her life was short, the late Blessing lived an impactful life as she exerted positive influence on people around her and urged the bereaved families to take solace in the loving memories of her life which he said was filled with love and compassion.

The governor said the deceased was literally his daughter, adding that the pain of her demise is not only inflicted on the Eyakenyi’s, but also to his family and the state at large.

He urged believers to always be prepared to meet with their creator as no one is too young or wealthy to leave the earth, as death is an inevitable end of every mortal.

The governor urged the bereaved families to be consoled, assuring them that they were not alone, and prayed for God’s mercies on the State.

The guest preacher, Pastor George Umana, in his message from Acts 19 Vs 15, emphasised the need for Christians to have a close relationship with God, stressing that such relationship is key to unlocking the benefits of Christianity.

The night featured tributes by family members, and friends, reminiscing the memories of late Blessing Olumuyiwa, and intercessory prayers were offered for the state and the bereaved family.