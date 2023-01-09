Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, Sunday, charged the 92-member State delegation to the 2023 Christian Pilgrimage to Israel not forget to intercede for the State, and Nigeria as they engaged in fervent prayers for themselves in the holy land.

Ayade gave the charge during a telephone conversation with LEADERSHIP shortly after he concluded addressing members of the delegation to the holy land.

Represented by the leader of the Cross River State delegation to the holy land, the CEO, Opal Group Ltd and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, High Chief Higgins Peters, Governor Ayade stated that with fervent prayers, God can turn around the fortune of the State and that of the nation.

“We are aware of what God can do. All of us that form part of the delegation have come here to seek the face of God so that He can assist us in solving or answering our fervent prayers.

“Let me use this rare privilege to appeal to everyone in this delegation that as you pray for yourselves and families, also pray fervently for the peace and unity of our dear State and nation.

“By my estimation, 2023 delegation is assumed to be the strongest delegation ever sent on pilgrimage to the holy lands,” he stated.

The delegation, which arrived Jordan on the January 7, 2023 would be in Isreal and Palestine on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in continuation of the pilgrimage exercise after it completed visitations of all the holy sites in Jordan.

He enumerated those in the delegation to include Speaker of Cross River State House of Assembly, Mr. Eteng Jones Williams; Hilary Bissong; Mariah Akwaji; State chairman of APC, Alphonsus Ogar Eba and wife; APC vice chairman, Eka Williams; State secretary of APC, Mensah; Dr Peter Ojie, senior political adviser to the governor and his wife.

Others include Accountant General, Auditor General of the State, Head of Civil Service of the State, Timothy Ogbam Akawaji, University Of Calabar Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mrs Florence Obi; BoT Chairman of APC, Mr. Wabili Nyam; Ada Bekwara, the 2nd Omang Idiege; Dr. Julius Okputu, Ayade’s Special Adviser on Religious Matters, Rev. Fr. Bob Etta; Fr. Malachi; Hon. Sonny Chris Etta; Hon. Gabe Eddy; DG, Prince Otu Campaign Organisation, Amb. Sonny Abang, and wife.