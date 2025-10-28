The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has challenged the Plateau State Governor Barr Calen Mutfwang to reveal the identity of those who pressured him to leave his party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and join the APC.

The APC acting publicity secretary in Plateau State, Alh Shittu Bamaiyi, while reacting to Mutfwang’s claim of being pressured to join the APC, said the noise over the governors’ defection to APC would not have arisen if he performed to the people’s satisfaction in the state.

Mutfwang, over the weekend, told political stakeholders that he was pressured by some persons to leave PDP for APC.

Speaking at an event in the Banquet Hall of Government House Little Rayfield Jos, the governor who didn’t reveal the identity of those who asked him to leave PDP, however said he ruled out the possibility of dumping PDP, adding that “Only God and the people” can influence such a decision.

Mutfwang accused some APC figures of being “afraid,” saying many within the party would actually welcome him if he chose to defect to the party.

“It is not a lie that they also put pressure on me. But I told them that only two people would authorise me to change parties. One is the God of heaven, then the other is you, the people,” he said.

Mutfwang who was reacting for the first over his rumoured defection to APC said those opposing his alleged defection were doing so out of fear.

“So those who are rejecting me for what I did not look for are doing a useless exercise,” he said.

But in its reaction, APC argued that if Governor Mutfwang had performed to the satisfaction of the people of Plateau State, the hullabaloo about his jumping ship could not have arisen in the first place.

A statement by the acting state publicity secretary of APC, Alh Shittu Bamaiyi, said if Governor Mutfwang meant well for his supporters and the entire state, “he could have courageously told who cared to listen – who was pressuring him to defect to APC.

“Whatever may be the case, it is a big minus on the part of a sitting governor, for an opposition party to vehemently object to his joining its fold, when that party’s ultimate goal is to comfortably win the forthcoming elections,” he said.