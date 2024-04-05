Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has officially welcomed the newly inaugurated members of the Plateau State House of Assembly, along with their principal officers, whose return to office was validated by the judgment of the Court of Appeal.

Governor Mutfwang, who hosted the members at the Old Government House in Rayfield on Friday, emphasised on the importance of fostering a harmonious working relationship and enhancing collaboration among the three branches of government in the best interest of the state.

He congratulated the newly sworn-in members and principal officers, stating, “Today brings me immense joy. I have always advocated for the seamless functioning of the three arms of government. Thus, it is gratifying to witness the House fully operational, poised to safeguard the interests of the people of Plateau State across various constituencies.

According to Mutfwang, despite wrong accusations of obstructing the House’s inauguration, it is evident that the House is fully in charge of its affairs.

“I commend you for that. Rest assured, we are committed to serving the people of Plateau State,” Governor Mutfwang said.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Gabriel Dewan, pledged the unwavering support of the Assembly in fostering a collaborative working relationship with the Executive for good governance.

Dewan introduced the new principal officers, including the Deputy Speaker, Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Chief Whip, Majority Leader, and Minority Whip to the governor while assuring of their commitment to serving the people of Plateau State.

The Speaker also announced the extension of the tenure of the Transition Implementation Committee Chairmen of the 17 Local Government Areas for a period of nine months.

However in a swift reaction, the opposition party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) through its state Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature while addressing newsmen frowned at forcing 9 out of 16 members to sign their resignation letters as a condition to their swearing-in on Friday by the House Speaker.