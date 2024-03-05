Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested 21 trucks loaded with food and non-food items heading towards Borno neighbouring countries..

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Tuesday said the trucks were intercepted in a sting operation at major exit routes along Kalabiri/Gamboru Ngala and Bama roads, in Borno State.

Oyewale said nvestigations showed that the foodstuffs were cleverly concealed in the trucks that would have gone undetected, but for the eagle-eyed vigilance of the EFCC operatives.

He disclosed further that the Waybills covering the goods indicated their destinations as N’djamena, Chad Republic, Central Africa Republic and Cameroon respectively.

“The arrest of the trucks is expected to stem the tide of food insecurity occasioned by unscrupulous antics of smugglers across the country,” Oyewale said.

The anti-graft agency’s spokesman added that those arrested in connection with the food smuggling were being profiled and culprits shall be prosecuted after investigations.

“Suspects arrested with the trucks are being profiled and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the statement read.