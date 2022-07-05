The All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, said he is still consulting with critical stakeholders to choose his running mate.

He added that as much as he is mindful of the deadline to submit a name to INEC, picking his running mate would require wide consultations.

Yilwatda who stated this while speaking with reporters in Jos yesterday said he is consulting traditional and religious leaders, party structures, as well as other stakeholders to ensure the person has a resemblance of acceptance.

“As such that is what I am presently doing now. Since I have time, why do I need to rush into picking my running mate, the deadline for submission is July 15.”

Speaking on insecurity in the state, the governorship hopeful said if elected, his main focus will be centred on the securing lives and property of the citizens.

In his words, “I shall consider security as a cardinal point. Security is foundermental because we need to protect our children . This will be captured through the effective use of drones and community vegilante through recruitment of retired police and army personnel as well as hunters group.”

According to him, the lack of proper security management are some of the setbacks which brought abaut many crises that erupted in the state.

He said the major problems that is fueling the crises is land related conflicts and religion stressing that if he come on board, he will apply a kenetic and non kenetic approach in dealing with the aged long security problems.

Yilwatda further explained that apart of involving traditional rulers in resolving such conflicts, he will also deployed technology through the installation of CCTV cameras as well established a security trust funds that will manage what was realized .