The FixPolitics initiative championed by former minister of education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has urged Nigerians to focus on issues that will street Nigeria’s democracy.

The event seeks to bring together patriotic Nigerians to engage in a discussion that would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and further the OOTC mission of building an enlightened electorate.

In a statement, spokesman for #FixPolitics, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, noted that Nigeria currently faces many security challenges, ranging from violent extremism to farmers-herders’ conflict , banditry, revived secessionist movement, police repression, piracy and attacks on oil infrastructure.

He stated, “On June 12, 2022, Nigerians will celebrate 23 years of uninterrupted democracy. The question is, are they happy with the current state of the nation and its democracy? Is there hope? Can citizens make a difference? Can the needed leadership that can pull Nigerians out of poverty and improve the economic well-being of its citizens become a reality?”