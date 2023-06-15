Plateau LG Crises: State Assembly Passes No Confidence Vote On CP

The Plateau State House of Assembly, on Thursday, passed a vote of no confidence on the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, and called for the immediate re-opening of the secretariats of the 17 Local Government Areas in the State.

Hon. Ishaku Maren, member representing Bokkos state constituency made the disclosure while addressing journalists on behalf of other members of the House.

The legislators accused the State’s Commissioner of Police of misleading the IGP on the true situation of things in the State because of his political interest and involvement.