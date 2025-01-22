The Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has announced over N 8.4 million as Hajj fare for intending pilgrims from the state for 2025.

A statement issued in Jos by the Information Officer of the board, Isma’il Yahaya, said the fare followed the approval by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Yahaya explained that consequently, intending pilgrims from the state will pay total sum of Eight Million, Four Hundred and Fifty-Seven Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty-Five Naira Fifty-Nine Kobo (N8,457,685,59) only.

The statement also added that the Executive Secretary of the Board, Hon. Daiyabu Dauda commended the Governor Caleb Mutfwang-led government for facilitating the pre-Hajj trip to enable the Board carry out the responsibility bestowed on them preparatory to the 2025 Hajj exercise.

He urged prospective pilgrims to note the timelines and Saudi guidelines while emphasising the importance of early payment and timely registration to avoid last-minute inconveniences.