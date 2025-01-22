Imperial EdTech, the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), and the UK Nigerian Tech Hub, have successfully concluded a high-impact Data Protection & Privacy Awareness Workshop aimed at empowering startups and industry professionals in Nigeria’s growing technology ecosystem.

The workshop, which brought together key stakeholders from both public and private sectors, focused on equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical strategies for data protection compliance, particularly in light of the Nigerian Data Protection Act (NDPA).

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, National Commissioner/CEO of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, delivered an insightful keynote address highlighting the crucial role of data protection in today’s digital economy.

The event featured distinguished speakers including Hon. Olatubosun Alake, Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, who emphasized the ministry’s commitment to fostering data protection compliance through public-private partnerships.

During the panel session moderated by CEO of Imperial EdTech, Lanre Ogundipe, discussions centered on critical aspects of data protection, including compliance frameworks, implementation strategies, and the importance of education in building a robust data protection ecosystem. The panel, which included representatives from SMEDAN, addressed the particular challenges faced by Nigeria’s approximately 40 million registered MSMEs in implementing data protection measures.

The workshop focused on understanding and implementing the Nigerian Data Protection Act, best practices in data handling and storage, risk mitigation strategies for data breaches, networking opportunities with industry leaders and regulators and implementation strategies for startups and SMEs.

Furthermore, the workshop highlighted the importance of data minimization practices and transparency in building trust with customers. Participants received practical guidance on compliance obligations, including annual audits, appointment of Data Protection Officers, and the establishment of comprehensive data governance frameworks.

“This workshop represents a significant step forward in strengthening Nigeria’s data protection landscape. By bringing together regulators, industry leaders, and technology experts, we’ve created a platform for knowledge sharing and collaborative problem-solving in data protection,” noted Dr. Vincent Olatunji.

The event’s success underscores the growing commitment to data protection and privacy in Nigeria’s digital economy, with participants gaining valuable insights into international best practices and compliance requirements. The organizers emphasized that this workshop is part of an ongoing initiative to build a more secure and compliant digital ecosystem in Nigeria.