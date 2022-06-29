As the two days public holiday declared by the Plateau State governor Simon Lalong for civil servants who are yet to be captured to obtain their permanent voters cards (PVCs) expired yesterday, our correspondent who monitored the exercise observed that people defied the rain and sun to turn out in large numbers at INEC continuous voters registration centres.

At the INEC state headquarters office along Miango Road, Jos South LGA, people defied the rain and were seen patiently waiting on the queue for their turn to be captured.

Also, at Jos North LGA large number of people were seen thronging the centre with a view to be captured.

One of those at the centre, Charity Sani decried lack of INEC personnel, pointing out that the registration was going on in a slow pace. She appealed to INEC to deploy enough personnel and machines to be able to register as many people as possible.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the head voter education, INEC Plateau State, M. Egurube Michael Otukpa said they are overwhelmed by the crowd.

“As I speak, I am in Bokkos LGA. Our staff have been deployed to the 17 LGAs of the state to conduct the exercise.

” They are enthusiasm and the response was quite encouraging as our staff are doing the best they can. We do not anticipate any challenges. The machines we deployed are in perfect condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Jos North LGA, Shehu Bala Usman, has urged INEC to ensure that the devices and other facilities deployed for the registration exercise are assigned to designated locations in the area where citizens would easily access and get registered. He appealed to citizens to cooperate with INEC officials in ensuring a smooth and peaceful process.

As of the time of filing in this report, residents of Jos North and South local government area have been trooping out in their numbers at designated points to register.