Advertisement

Against the backdrop student abductions in parts of the country, the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB) has directed the immediate closure of schools across the state.

A statement issued in Jos by the Management of the Board said Government Junior Model Secondary Schools (GJMSSs) will be closed effective from Saturday, November 22, 2025.

Advertisement

PSUBEB further stated that Primary and Day Schools will close effective Monday, November 24, 2025, adding that the decision underscored the urgent need for preventive action.

The Board assured parents, guardians, and stakeholders that the closure was a temporary but necessary step to forestall potential threats and to reassure communities that the government was prioritising the wellbeing of our learners.

PSUBEB also called on all Local Government Education Authorities, school administrators, and community leaders to cooperate fully with the directive and remain vigilant.