Bulgarian Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Yanko Yordanov, has expressed interest to partner the Plateau State government on agriculture, security, education and tourism for the state’s economic growth and to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Yordanov spoke during a courtesy visit to Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

He said Plateau State has a distinct advantage in agriculture and tourism due to its favorable climate, peaceful environment and hospitable people.

“We have identified three major areas of cooperation between Bulgaria and Nigeria, specifically with Plateau State: agriculture, security, and education,” Yordanov said.

He pledged Bulgaria’s commitment to assist Plateau in developing modern agricultural technologies to improve the value chain.

Governor Mutfwang, in his remarks, expressed appreciation for the visit and the proposed collaboration, stating that Plateau State had already aligned with the federal government’s agricultural programme aimed at achieving food security.