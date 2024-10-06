Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) is set to launch the Girl-child Education Volunteers’ Advocates (GICEVA) initiative in a move to boost girl-child education in the country.

The programme will be unveiled at the upcoming International Conference on Girl- Child Education scheduled for October 10-11, 2024 at the Banquet Hall Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The GICEVA initiative aims to mobilise volunteers through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Community Development Service (CDS) Groups.

These volunteers will play a crucial role in promoting girl-child enrollment across local governments throughout Nigeria.

In a statement, the head of education department at the NGF, Dr. Ebenezer Leo, emphasized the importance of this initiative, saying, GICEVA represents a grassroots approach to addressing the challenges of girl child education.

“By engaging youth corps members, we aim to create a widespread network of advocates who can drive change at the community level,” he said.

The two-day conference, themed “Girl Child Empowerment Through Quality Education,” will serve as a platform to officially launch GICEVA.