Mauricio Pochettino has said he retains the full support of Chelsea’s owners despite mounting pressure following Sunday’s Carabao Cup Final defeat to Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk scored the only goal in the 118th-minute at Wembley to hand Jurgen Klopp his eighth major trophy at Liverpool in what he has confirmed will be his final season in charge of the club.

While both teams were missing players through injury, Klopp was forced to field several academy graduates and ended the final with three teenagers on the pitch — the highest number in a League Cup Final since 2007.

Yet after competing well for 90 minutes, Chelsea wilted in extra time to the extent that Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville labelled the Blues “billion-pound bottlejobs” in reference to the £1 billion spent by co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital since completing their takeover in May 2022.

Clearlake co-founder Behdad Eghbali and Boehly were both in attendance for the defeat and when asked if he felt he still felt the backing from both men, Pochettino told a news conference on Tuesday: “Yes, yes, yes. They showed their support. And then after the game also, Todd sent a very nice message, yes..