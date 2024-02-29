Former Premier League star Mido has claimed that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has already “signed contracts” to play in Saudi Arabia next season.

Mido, a former Egypt international and West Ham and Tottenham striker, has claimed on social media that Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season, and says he has already put pen to paper on a Saudi Pro League contract.

Taking to X, the 41-year-old Premier League cult dropped the bombshell about Salah’s departure to his 5.6 million followers, as he wrote: “Mohamed Salah will be in the Saudi League next season. Contracts have been signed.”

Saudi giants Al-Ittifaq had shown genuine interest Salah last summer and even tabled an offer worth £150 million. However at that time, Liverpool refused to let their star attacker leave. Recent reports, though, suggest that clubs in the Middle East will once again chase several Premier League stars including Salah when the transfer window reopens.

The 31-year-old’s current contract with the Premier League giants runs until 2025. With head coach Jurgen Klopp set to depart Liverpool at the end of this season, the Egyptian could be tempted to follow his manager through the Anfield exit door.