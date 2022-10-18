Polaris Bank has said that increased awareness, advocacy, and support will go a long way to reduce the incidence of breast cancer in the country.

The bank’s group head of Strategic Brand Management, Nduneche Ezurike made this known in Lagos while reiterating the bank’s unwavering commitment to stem the breast cancer scourge among women, in commemoration of October Breast Cancer Month.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM), is an annual international health campaign organized by major breast cancer charities every October to increase awareness of the disease and to raise funds for research into its cause, and prevention.

Ezurike noted that healthcare is one of the pillars of Polaris Bank’s CSR, stressing that its partnership with relevant public-spirited NGOs like Care Organisation Public Enlightenment (COPE) and Societal Healthcare Organisation (SHO) has enabled it to contribute significantly to the reduction of breast cancer in the country.

The Polaris spokesman further noted that “In partnership with the aforementioned NGOs, we have covered five key milestones namely; awareness, advocacy, capacity-building, prevention, and treatment in an ongoing effort to reverse the negative impact and trend of the scourge and other related health complications.”