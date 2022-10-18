The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in collaboration with Google Nigeria, is providing free online training for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), thereby, helping small businesses to increase their revenue generation.

Director general/CEO of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa, in a statement yesterday, expressed NITDA’s excitement about the partnership with Google Nigeria, which is in line with its initiative of building the capacity of one million software developers by the end of 2023.

He said the programme will assist small businesses grow by increasing revenue, positioning for investment, and building sustainable businesses for the future.

Similarly, the head of brand reputation, Google Nigeria, Mr. Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said: “we are excited to collaborate with NITDA to empower MSMEs to plan their digital marketing strategies, create business growth plans, identify new markets, access funding opportunities and pitch success.”

The MSMEs sector is a backbone for economic growth and a major provider of employment opportunities in a country.

According to the National Bureau for Statistics (NBS), SMEs have contributed about 48 per cent to Nigeria’s GDP in the last five years.

However, despite this significant contribution to Nigeria’s economy, challenges persist that hinder the growth and development of the sector.