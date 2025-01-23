Political activist and publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, has raised the alarm that authorities of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) were planning to get him arrested and prosecuted for daring to expose alleged corruption at a checkpoint mounted by Police operatives in Lagos State.

Sowore, founder and two-time presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in 2019 and 2023 general elections, respectively, said he had been invited by the Police for questioning for posting a viral video of the Police checkpoint on social media.

Taking to his Facebook page on Thursday, Sowore, who is a fiery critic of the government, added that a credible Police source at the hierarchy of the NPF informed him that “charges” to be slammed against him for his actions were being prepared.

He wrote: “I have just concluded a conversation with the senior Nigeria Police Force officer in Abuja, who requested my presence for questioning regarding an extortion video I did at a police “checkpoint” in Lagos, which prompted the police hierarchy to launch a manhunt for me.”

“He informed me that the “charges” are not yet prepared. I am still awaiting,” Sowore added, ending the post with his signature ‘#RevolutionNow’ hashtag.