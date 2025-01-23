A former aide to Alh. Adegboyega Oyetola, the minister of blue economy, Mr. Taiwo Olaore has demanded a public apology and retraction from a popular social media marriage counselor, Mrs. Omolola Fasakin, popularly known as Mewolaka.

Olaore, in a letter dated January 23, 2024 written on his behalf by his lawyer, P.O. Oyetayo, claimed that Mewolaka, on January 21, 2025 defamed his person by calling him a miserable personality who is a beggar without means of livelihood.

He explained that Mewolaka also attacked him with words “not befitting for societal atmosphere without any concrete proof of evidence to substantiate your defamatory statement as stated on your Facebook page.”

Olaore said on he made a polite submission on Mewolaka’s Facebook page on 21st January, concerning a comment made by one of his political party members, Honourable Jamiu Babatunde Olawunmi, who is also a former special adviser on education to Oyetola when he was the governor of Osun State.

The petitioner added that there was never any altercation, affiliation or connection whatsoever between himself and the marriage counselor prior to that day.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youth said that upon his submission on the said comment with Olawunmi, which was an allegation from a third party, Mewolaka out of her “utmost wisdom defamed his person by falsely alleging that he is a miserable personality who is a beggar and have no means of livelihood cum attacking him with words not befitting for societal atmosphere without any concrete proof of evidence to substantiate your defamatory statement as stated on your Facebook page”.

He quoted the Facebook statement supposedly written by the influencer, “Everybody is calling me name, you Olaore Taiwo dare join them. Onibaara, alatenuje omode. Go to court, ofo lo ma se. If one of your elders sisters had changed beds like I did, you wouldn’t have begged me for the 20k I sent you on that faithful day when hunger wanted to ‘kpai’ the lady you marry (and your kids) without any tangible job.”

Olaore further accused the influencer of personally calling his contact line after the allegations to “threaten him with demonically motivated touts and thugs whom threatened to take his life and that of his family members.”

He described both allegations as false claims by Mewolaka to score cheap points and defame his personality in the society.

Consequently, Olaore demanded a public apology and retraction of the defamatory and alleged falseful statements on social media to ‘submerge’ his integrity and that of his family members within the next 24 hours.

According to the letter, the influencer asked her to offer the apology “on the same page wherein you defamed him, as failure to do so would attract serious legal implications.”

LEADERSHIP however, could not find the alleged statement on the influential social media user’s page as it has been deleted.

Mewolaka, in a post following the removal of the contentious post on January 21 wrote: “I express a sincere apology to my genuine friends on this platform, though all posts deleted as instructed by my mentors, but I considered it essential to provide bullies with a taste of their own behavior.”

She said the brief diversion was necessary while also expressing satisfaction over the statement.