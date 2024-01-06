Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested 10 suspected kidnappers during a raid on their camps in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

The team was led by the Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Operations, Adepoju Olugbenga, and some Area Commanders as well as heads of tactical units, and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).

LEADERSHIP gathered that the hoodlums were arrested when the operatives combed the vast bush, where kidnappers terrorising Obiri-Ikwerre Airport were suspected to be hibernating, and its environs behind the Adokiye-Amiesimaka Stadium at Igwuruta in Ikwerre local government area of the state.

It was also gathered that more than 12 makeshift tents in camps abandoned by the suspected kidnappers were destroyed.

Speaking with journalists, the deputy commissioner of police, Adepoju Olugbenga, said the raid and arrest of the suspects were a routine exercise.

Olugbenga said: “It is a routine exercise. The Police mostly go to vulnerable points, where there are issues of hoodlums trying to disturb the peace of the place.

“It was observed that within the period, there are issues of hoodlums trying to ambush people going to and coming from the Airport.”