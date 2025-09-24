Operatives of the Niger State Police Command have arrested 12 suspects for allegedly vandalizing and stealing navigation lock metals and beams worth N4.8billion at the Kainji Power Plant.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed on Wednesday morning, that the act was a conspiracy among the security guards.

He said an inspection was conducted in the navigation lock yard of Kainji Power Plant at Kaya junction where it was discovered that some navigation lock metals and beams were vandalised and stolen by unknown persons.

The police Niger State police spokesman put the value of the stolen items at over N4.8 billion.

He said investigations led to the arrest of two guards identified as Shaibu Abu Sufyan and Ibrahim Musa, both security supervisors at the power plant.

Abiodun said after further investigation with evidence, Sufyan later confessed, which led to the arrest of additional 10 other suspects.

Details later…