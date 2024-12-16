At least 15 suspected criminal were on Monday paraded by the Oyo State Police Command for their alleged involvement in various anti-social activities such as cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and illicit drug substances.

The State’s Police Commissioner, Sonubi Ayodele, while addressing journalists at the command headquarters over the development in Ibadan, maintained that the command was committed to maintaining law and order in accordance with the dictates of the constitution and other guiding instruments of the law.

CP Sonubi noted that lately, the command had received disturbing reports of cult-related activities in some parts of the metropolis particularly around Apete, Abayomi (Iwo Road axis), Ijokodo, Moniya, Monathan, Ojoo, Samonda and Sango areas of the State.

“In response to the yearnings of the good people of the state regarding cult-related activities, even as we navigate through the yuletide period, the command is parading 15 male suspects for offences ranging from; cultism, unlawful possession of firearms and other illicit banned substances.

“As we all know, cultism poses a significant threat to public safety, hence the Oyo State Police Command’s strategic interventions to counteract and diffuse the sinister trend first through; intelligence gathering, advocacy campaigns, designated stakeholders’ meetings and then afterwards regular intelligence led raids to prevent the spread of further blood-letting in our beloved State.

“Ongoing Investigations have revealed that these experiences of cult related violence are retaliatory driven embedded with components of the quest for absolute dominance by these sinister Cult groups against their rivals.

“Moving forward, parents, guardians and leaders of varying degrees of influence must once again prevail on their children, wards and followers against Cultism and its ominous vices as the Oyo State Police Command would not relent at ensuring that any individual or group who distorts the relative tranquility of our dear State faces the full wrath of the law.

“Also, within the period in view, residents will witness, high-level visibility policing, coordinated stop & searches and intelligence led raids to assert our presence as lead agency in matters of internal security from time to time.

“Furthermore, it is worthy to note that the Oyo State Police Command under my watch has increased the level of supervision of our field officers, particularly those in the junior cadre to prevent cases of professional misconducts, incivility and extortion during this period,” the Police boss said.

While speaking on how some suspected cultists were arrested, CP Sonubi said, “On 22/11/2024 at about 1300hrs, information was received from one Stephen’m’ (real names not disclosed) of Federal Polytechnic Ayede that some men were sighted in a Black Honda vehicle with registration number GGE 64DM in the school premises calling themselves strange and suspicious names/nick names like Hunter and Stone with the intent to initiate students of the school.

“This led to operatives of the anti-cultism unit of the command immediately swinging into action thus leading to the arrest of five suspects; Ajayi Toheeb ‘m’, Agbolahan Azeez’m’, Amoo Ifeoluwa’m’, Ajimuda Matthew ‘m’ and Tomiwa Adeniyi ‘m’ who have voluntary confessed and identified themselves as members of the Brother Across Nigeria (BAN) also known as Alora. Investigation is ongoing as updates will be provided accordingly, please,” he said.

Items recovered during the intelligence-led raids included five inscribed cultism jackets, three dane guns, one locally made pistol, one locally nade cut-to-size gun, one long barrel gun, one red Toyota Camry with registration number KTU 41 JH, one red cloth

Others were one powder blue beret with inscription and three cutlasses, one black Honda car with registration number GGE 64 FM.

Among the suspects paraded at the command were Ajayi Toheeb (Male), aged 26, Agbolahan Afeez (Male) aged 19, Amoo Ifeoluwa 25, Ajimude Mathew 26, Tomiwa Adeniyi 24. While Atoyebi Temitope, Ismail Lamidi, Rasheed Salawudeen, and Babatola Adetunji Ajibade were paraded for cultism,conspiracy, unlawful possession of firearms and illegal substance.

Others were Adeosun Jamiu, aged 31, Musedeen Lamidi 44, Quyum Adesokan 22, Adigun Samad, Kamorudeen Rasheed, and Toheed Abass.