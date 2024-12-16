Nigeria’s Super Eagles will know their group opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday, January 27, when the draw will be held.

This was announced at the Executive Committee meeting of the Confédération African Football (CAF) chaired by its president, Patrice Motsepein, in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on Monday, December 16, 2024.

The draw ceremony will hold in Rabat, Morocco.

Motsepe opened the meeting by congratulating Morocco following the decision to award the centenary FIFA World Cup 2030 to a joint bid by Morocco, Portugal and Spain.

With regard to youth competitions, the CAF exco resolved that the U-17 AFCON will be hosted in Morocco in both 2025 and 2026.

The Committee also announced that the U-20 AFCON will be held in Cote d’Ivoire in 2025.