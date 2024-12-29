Police operatives in Bauchi State have arrested about 15 suspects in connection with theft, criminal conspiracy and house break-in on Christmas Day.

The suspects were arrested in a robust foot-patrol to curb crimes and criminal activities during the Yuletide.

Spokesperson of Bauchi State Police Command, SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this to journalists in a statement on Sunday morning.

“On 25 December 2024, at about 03:00 hours, the team effectively thwarted an attempted burglary at a shop located in the Wuntin Dada area.

“Upon noticing the presence of police operatives nearby, the suspects attempted to evade capture by fleeing to their rented accommodation; however, the officers promptly pursued and secured their arrests,” the statement read in parts.

The suspects arrested include Adamu Umar, 20; Sadik Inuwa, 20; Ukasha Saleh, 20; Abba Musa, 18; Abdulrashid Ismail, 18; Ya’u Abubakar, 18; Mustapha Musa, 18; Yunusa Abubakar, 18; Ukasha Abubakar, 19; Ya’u Usman, 19; Iliyasu Shehu, 20; Sani Ya’u, 20; Moh’d Suleman, 23, and Idris Halisu, 18. All the apprehended suspects are residents of Wuntin Dada, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

Wakil added that, “During the operation, the team successfully recovered a variety of items suspected to be stolen, which included eight assorted knives; two electric stabilizers; two car batteries; three cartons of Maltina; one carton of Fearless Juice; one carton of Coca-Cola; one carton of Miranda; 50 bottles of cough syrup; four pillows; three mattresses; three prayer mats; two cooking pots; two food flasks, and various other household items.”

Also, the Police spokesman said that based on credible intelligence, a 14-year-old Usman Ali from the Sabuwar Kasuwa area of Bauchi metropolis was arrested for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone shop after seeking employment in Magama Gumau, Toro local government area of the State.

Wakil added that Ali was accused of stealing about 18 mobile phones.