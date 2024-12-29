Chairman of Shendam local government area of Plateau State, Hon. Kemi Nshe, has warned criminal elements to stay away from the area as there is no place for them in the area.

Nshe stated this while flagging-off the distribution of two trailer loads of 50 kg bags of rice to stakeholders to celebrate the Christmas and New Year.

Stakeholders who were present to receive the item on behalf of their members included the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), security agencies, women and youth groups, traditional and religious leaders among others.

According to him, the purpose of the distribution is to ensure that people have something to eat during the yuletide.

He said it is also meant to bring some relief and foster peace because when people have food, they feel more secure and remain at ease, stressing that food is a necessity while clothing and other needs come after that.

He said unlike before when kidnapping was rampant, everywhere is now calm, and many people trooped in to celebrate Christmas and New Year without fear.