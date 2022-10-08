The Katsina State Police Command said it has arrested a total of 1,503 suspected criminals, killed about 27 bandits and put 1,116 suspects on trial within the last eight months of its operations.

The Command also revealed that 393 kidnap victims were rescued from kidnappers within the same period under review.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Zone 14 headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Dandagoro in the State, the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Dabban Idrisu Dauda, disclosed that the Command has made tremendous achievements in crime prevention, detection and prosecution since he assumed office in February 2022.

He said, “A total number of 1,503 suspected criminals were arrested in connection with 1,024 reported cases, while a total number of 1,116 arrested suspects are undergoing prosecution in various competent Courts of Law in the State.

“267 suspected Armed Robbers were arrested and charged to Court, 304 suspected Kidnappers were also arrested and charged to court. While 393 kidnap victims were rescued from the hands of kidnappers, and 27 bandits were neutralized during various encounters with our men.”

The Commissioner added that about 526 suspected Cattle Rustlers were also arrested during the period under review while 1,366 cows, 1,211 sheep, 271 goats and 10 donkeys were recovered from the hoodlums.

He further disclosed that a total of 209 suspects were also arrested in respect of 169 reported cases of rape and unnatural offences and they have been charged to court, while 64 victims of Human Trafficking were rescued in six reported cases of Human Trafficking which have been transferred to NAPTIP office in the neighbouring Kano State.

CP Dauda expressed the Command’s gratitude to both Federal and State Governments for their enormous assistance in providing operational equipment, arms and ammunition to succeed, even as he also commended the effort of traditional leaders and the citizens for supporting the Command with useful information in the fight against banditry.