Director-general of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, Comrade Issa Aremu, has decried the reported incident of attacks on workers and the closure of the Dangote Cement Factory in Obajana, Kogi State.

Aremu said that an organisation that employs thousands in direct and indirect jobs deserves to be protected from such an ugly experience.

Aremu spoke at an event his institute organised to mark the 2022 World Day for Decent Work (WDDW) in Ilorin on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 7th day of October every year is a day set aside by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to raise awareness on the need for secured work, adequate remuneration, health and safety, pensionable work and good living wages for workers.

The MINILS DG called on government at all levels to rededicate themselves to defending, and sustaining jobs in the country.

Aremu harped on the need for governments to enhance the “ease of doing business” around the country, rather than intimidating businesses through extra-judicial measures.

He, however, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his labour-friendly policies that have led to decency in work in the country.

He noted that despite the prevailing harsh socio-economic conditions across the globe, the federal government of Nigeria in line with the disposition of the President did not retrench workers.

The renowned labour leader also called on both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government, to come to compromise on issue of contentions which led to the ongoing strike by the university teachers in the country.