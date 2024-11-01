The Ebonyi State Police Command has said that a total of 177 suspects have been arrested by operatives of the command for alleged organ harvesting, ritual killing, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearm, among other various offences in the State.

The State Police Command stated that 92 suspects have already been charged to court, while others will be arraigned once investigations were completed.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Joshua Ukandu, said that out of the 177 suspects, 162 are males while 15 are females.

DSP Ukandu said that on October 11, 2024, one Mrs. Blessing Chikezie Onyekachi reported to the command of her missing husband, one Mr. Chikezie Idenyi, who left home on September 14, 2024, to Lagos State on a business trip, but since then, the family did not hear of him again.

He noted that the Command operatives from the Anti-kidnapping Unit, through a painstaking investigation and credible intelligence, arrested one Innocent Elebe and Eze Elechi, who made useful statements that led to the arrest of one Obinna Nwanguru and Oda Peter.

He said that those arrested confessed to killing Chikezie Idenyi, Chibu Odii and Eze Fabian on different dates while trying to extract their blood/organs to use it to cure a cognitively impaired person (Down Syndrome).

“Operatives of the command have recovered the corpses of Chikezie Idenyi and Chibu Odii while effort is ongoing to recover the remains of the third victim,” the Police spokesman added.

Also, DSP Ukandu said that October 17, 2024, one Miss Nwigbo was kidnapped and held hostage in a forest behind Okwagba Primary School by one Ominiyi Friday, Ubochi Ifeanyi and others at large, adding that the kidnappers raped and held the victim for four days while they collected a ransom of ₦400,000 before they freed her.

“On 22th October 2024 operatives of the command who had been on the trail of the kidnappers arrested the 2 suspects while effort is ongoing to arrest others at large. They will be arraigned in court to answer for their crimes,” he stated.

The Police Spokesperson said that Operatives of the command have also arrested one Chukwuebuka Okemiri, who conspired with others at large to kill HRH Ezeogo Ibo Ubani, the traditional ruler of Ihie Autonomous Community in Akaeze Ivo LGA of Ebonyi State, on May 3, 2024, adding that efforts were still ongoing to arrest others at large.

“On 30th October 2024, operatives of the command attached to the Crack unit acting on credible intelligence nabbed one Utobo Onyekachi, AKA “Azaman”, who is a member of a notorious armed robbery syndicate terrorising citizens within Abakaliki.

“The suspect led the police officers to the syndicate’s hideout in Igbeagu Izzi, where his gang members, upon sighting the police officers, took to their heels and abandoned one Barretta pistol, which was recovered and, upon investigation, was found to have been snatched from a police officer.

“Hinging on the reinvigorated community policing initiative of the command under the leadership of CP Anthonia Uche-Anya, the command successfully addressed a critical situation in Umuezeali Oriuzor Community, Ezza North LGA.

“A notorious individual, Friday James Nworie, had been terrorizing the community, but following a tip, the command apprehended him. During interrogation, Nworie confessed to possessing a locally-made single-barrel pistol, which was recovered along with five live cartridges,” the PPRO further said.

DSP Ukandu said that the command has employed strategic steps through increased stakeholder engagement to help bring crime to the barest minimum, adding that there has been a reduction in incidences of violent crimes in the State.