The Yobe State Police Command has arrested two suspected rapists, Bawa Sa’idu, 22 and Weti Saleh, 25, both of Jalingo Village of Tarmuwa local government area of the state for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl and inflicting injuries on her.

Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Dungus Abdulkarim said the suspects were arrested on February 15, 2025, at about 1530hrs by operatives of Tarmuwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

He accused the suspects of conspiracy to gang-rape a 12-year-old girl and inflicting serious injuries on her in the process.

Abdulkarim added that the victim had received immediate medical attention, while the suspects were transferred to the state Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Damaturu for discreet investigation.

LEADERSHIP gathered that, in a separate incident, the Gujba Division Police Headquarters of the Command in collaboration with vigilantes rescued one Hassan Alhaji Yau, 15 years, of Kojolo Hamlet, Dadawel Village.

Abdulkarim said the victim was kidnapped on February 12, 2025, by criminal elements demanding a ransom.

The PPRO added that alongside the rescue, operatives also recovered dangerous weapons, including a single-barrel gun in the process.

He said some of the miscreants already apprehended were using an uncompleted building to conceal stolen properties.

Abdulkarim confirmed that a divisional police Headquarters received a distress call and swiftly mobilised to raid the building, arresting three suspects, including Sale Ahmed, the gang leader.

He added that the suspects had confessed to the crime during interrogation.