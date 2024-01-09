Spotify, an online streaming platform, has announced the launch of its “2024 Playlist in a Bottle” designed for music lovers seeking a reconnection with songs that resonate with their musical identities.

Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify’s Managing Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, shared this information in a statement released on Tuesday in Lagos.

Describing ‘Playlist in a Bottle’ as a fun and interactive in-app experience, Muhutu-Remy explained that it aims to capture the musical essence of enthusiasts.

She said: “Last year, around this time, we introduced the Playlist in the Bottle, a fun feature that gave Spotify users a chance to capture the songs that resonated with them then at that moment in time and seal it away for one year.

“It is now time to unlock their Playlist in a Bottle from 2023 and create a new one for next year as a way to connect with their musical selves from the past.

“For those who joined in previously, your 2023 time capsule is all set to be unveiled. You can now access your Playlist in a Bottle.

“To claim your playlist, simply tap on the link at spotify.com/playlistinabottle on your mobile device and reacquaint yourself with the music that shaped your last year.

“Now is also the time to pop the cork on your musical memories by creating a new Playlist in a Bottle to open in 2025. Just head to the same site on your mobile phone.”

