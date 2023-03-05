The Niger State Police Command has arrested two persons for allegedly giving fake information which led to the raid of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Situation Room in the State capital.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Police received an information that some persons were found in a building at Bosso Estate thumbprinting ballot papers ahead of the forthcoming March 11 gubernatorial election in the State.

The building, however, turned out to be a Situation Room put in place by the State chapter of APC and the information was provided by a brother of a stalwart of an opposition party, who led the Bosso Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to the building.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed that based on the information received “Police patrol team led by DPO Bosso Div mobilised to the area and the informant led the Police to the building.

“Unfortunately, on entering the building and based on preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the information was untrue.

“The informant who was identified as Engr Ndagi and one other were immediately arrested for giving false information and attempt to cause breach of peace.”

He said the suspects have been transferred to SCID for further investigation.