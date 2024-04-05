Borno State Police command has paraded Ibrahim Muhammed and Mustapha Modu in connection with a decomposing body discovered in a shallow grave in Jiddari area of Maiduguri, the state capital.

Briefing journalists at the state police headquarters where the suspects and others arrested for various crimes were paraded, the police public relations officer, ASP Daso Kenneth Nahum said on March 11, 2024 at about 8pm, one Umar Mohammed of Jiddari Polo area of Maiduguri reported to GRA police station that while inspecting his uncompleted house in Judumari area of Maiduguri, he found a shallow grave with an unidentified decomposed body, one digger and two knives.

Nahum said on receiving the report police detectives of GRA police station visited the scene and exhumed the body which was further taken to state specialist hospital Maiduguri for autopsy.

He said on March 25, 2024 at about 3pm, police investigation further led to the arrest of Ibrahim Muhammed, who confessed to have conspired with his master, one Usman still at large and Modu a labourer, who dug the shallow grave where the body was buried and he was paid the sum of N1,500.

Nahum said the case is under investigation, adding that effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspect.

In a related development, the police said the eight suspects arrested in connection with the killing of Dr. Kamal Abdulkadir, a lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education, University of Maiduguri, last Sunday were still in the command’s custody undergoing investigation.

He said the various suspects who are working in various units of the university were detained due to their level of negligence in the killing incident.

“On April 1, 2024 at about 6:30am, the chief security officer of the University of Maiduguri reported to Gwange Police Station that on the same date at about 5:30am they discovered Dr Kamal Abdulkadir, a lecturer of the Department of Physical and Health Education, University of Maiduguri, lying on his pool of blood. On receipt of the report, police detectives from Gwange Police Station and forensic experts from State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), visited the crime scene and found the victim lying dead with multiple stab wounds and injuries on the body.

“The victim’s mobile phone and vehicle, one Honda Pilot with Reg NO. NGU232XG YOBE Golden Colour was carried away by the criminals; the body was taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital Maiduguri for autopsy. Eight suspects have been arrested while the case is still under discreet investigation,” he said.